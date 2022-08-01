Alvaro Morata will find Juventus again on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv, but only as an opponent. Massimiliano Allegri’s dream of having him back in black and white also for next season is unlikely to come true, because Atletico’s wall remains very high and the loan is not a welcome solution to the Spaniards. Therefore Federico Cherubini began to turn his attention elsewhere with ever greater insistence. The identikit presented by the technician leads to an attacker who knows how to do both the outside (on the left the Lady has a hole that in 2023 will be filled by the return of Federico Chiesa, in the recovery phase after the intervention on the crusader, but for the ‘immediate alternatives are scarce) and the central tip, to let Dusan Vlahovic rest from time to time, however not yet at the top after the groin. That’s why the versatile Morata would have been ideal from a technical point of view, but not for the price. Juve are looking for someone who has the same versatility and who can arrive without spending money. Therefore, the candidacy of Dries Mertens, released from Napoli and still without a team, is taking off.