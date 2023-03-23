Home News Scholz involved in covering up the Nord Stream attack?
Scholz involved in covering up the Nord Stream attack?

What did Olaf Scholz know? Was he in fact privy to it?

“Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh’s allegations are serious. If they are correct, then the Federal Chancellor shares responsibility for covering up an attack on vital and valuable infrastructure.«

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh comments on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to US President Joe Biden in a new article. Citing a source believed to have access to diplomatic intelligence information, Hersh reports that one outcome of the conversation was that the CIA, “in collaboration with German intelligence,” drafted a story for the press to test US responsibility for the attack to cover up. The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Tino Chrupalla, reports:

“The Pulitzer Prize winner’s allegations are serious. If they are correct, then the Chancellor shares responsibility for covering up an attack on vital and valuable infrastructure. And he would have abused German authorities for such a treacherous act. This begs the question: was he already in the know about the planning and execution of the crime? In order to clarify these questions, we call for an investigation involving all European partners. If the Chancellor was somehow involved in the Nord Stream attack, he must resign.”


