According to the “Bild” newspaper, German champions Bayern Munich are separating from coach Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect. According to the report from Thursday evening, Thomas Tuchel should be the favorite to succeed him. There was initially no reaction from Bayern to the report.

The 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday may have been the decisive factor in the separation. As a result, Bayern (52 points) lost their lead to Borussia Dortmund (53), who celebrated a 6-1 home win over Cologne. “That wasn’t what Bayern Munich means,” said Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic afterwards.

“We missed everything.” Salihamidzic saw the reason for the defeat before the league summit on April 1 against Dortmund in the attitude. “I’ve rarely experienced so little drive, so little mentality, so little duel, so little assertiveness,” he said. In this calendar year, Bayern lost a ten-point lead over BVB in the Bundesliga.