School Closures in Los Angeles and San Diego as Storm Hilary Hits California

LOS ANGELES AND SAN DIEGO AREA SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY AS HILARY FLOODS CALIFORNIA

In response to Storm Hilary, the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the second largest school district in the United States, has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday. This decision comes as Hilary has transformed into a post-tropical cyclone, posing potential threats to the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, made the announcement on Sunday, stating that “everything will be closed,” including after-school programs and activities. Carvalho, who has experience in overseeing large districts during hurricanes and tropical storms, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of all individuals involved.

The closure of schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District is based on the inability to fully inspect the schools and ensure the safety of roads and other conditions. Carvalho stated, “There is no way we can compromise the safety of a single child or employee, and our inability to inspect buildings or determine access to schools makes it nearly impossible for us to open schools.” Considering the size of the district, with an area spanning approximately 700 square miles, the affected neighborhoods will face varying degrees of geographic differences.

The decision to close schools has extended beyond Los Angeles, with the Pasadena Unified School District also announcing that schools will be closed on Monday. Highlighting the flash flood, wind, and storm warnings in effect, the district prioritizes the safety and well-being of students, employees, and their families.

Reports indicate that schools in the San Diego Unified School District will also be closed on Monday, resulting in a delayed start to the school year. The district aims to assess any potential impacts and ensure that all sites and offices are prepared before welcoming students and families back for the new school year. San Diego Unified serves over 121,000 students from preschool through 12th grade.

Moreover, the Palm Springs Unified School District has also declared school closures due to severe weather conditions, particularly in areas where roads have become flooded. The district assures that schools will resume their regular hours on Tuesday once the weather conditions improve.

As Storm Hilary continues to generate rainfall and potentially hazardous conditions in California, it is crucial for residents to stay informed about school closures and prioritize their safety above all else.

