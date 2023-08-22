Home » Rapist is sentenced to 15 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Rapist is sentenced to 15 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 1

The Attorney General of the Republic reported that Sergio Cortez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a minor on more than one occasion.

According to the prosecutor’s report, the victim left his bicycle at Cortez’s house to go to school since they were neighbors and taking advantage of that trust, the defendant sexually abused the minor more than once.

The events occurred in Sensuntepeque, Cabañas, during the year 2017, the authorities call on the population to report these types of events so that those responsible face the full weight of the law for the actions committed.

Now this subject will spend several years in jail, the FGR emphasizes that these facts will not go unpunished.

See also  Hammered in the street by the former in Brescia

You may also like

School Closures in Los Angeles and San Diego...

More alliances to drive technology forward

New routes and spaces for visiting the Last...

This Wednesday deputies will elect the new heads...

Storm Harold Strengthens in Gulf of Mexico, Threatens...

Drone Photographer Saves Family from Flash Flood in...

Football: Cairo, ‘Big Torino remain, I never wanted...

The interviews of the 33 candidates for president...

Nicolás Maduro’s Dictatorship in Venezuela Attacks Red Cross...

Vallenato king Álvaro López suffered an attack on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy