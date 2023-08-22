Rapist is sentenced to 15 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The Attorney General of the Republic reported that Sergio Cortez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a minor on more than one occasion.

According to the prosecutor’s report, the victim left his bicycle at Cortez’s house to go to school since they were neighbors and taking advantage of that trust, the defendant sexually abused the minor more than once.

The events occurred in Sensuntepeque, Cabañas, during the year 2017, the authorities call on the population to report these types of events so that those responsible face the full weight of the law for the actions committed.

Now this subject will spend several years in jail, the FGR emphasizes that these facts will not go unpunished.

