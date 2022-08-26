Original title: School-enterprise docking creative empowerment Harbin Institute of Technology and Dongfang Wheatfield signed a contract to build an industrial college

CCTV Harbin, August 26 (Reporter Ma Junwei Correspondent Sui Ran) On August 25, Harbin University of Science and Technology and Guangdong Dongfang Maitian Industrial Design Co., Ltd. signed a project to jointly build a digital technology and innovation and creative industry college to help Longjiang create creativity Design new heights.

Harbin University of Science and Technology and Guangdong Dongfang Wheatfield Industrial Design Co., Ltd. signed a project to jointly build a digital technology and innovative creative industry college (Photo courtesy of CCTV and Harbin Institute of Technology)

Chen Qingguo, vice president of Harbin University of Science and Technology, said when signing the contract that Guangdong Dongfang Maitian Industrial Design Co., Ltd. is a well-known creative company in China, and Harbin University of Science and Technology is one of the first institutions in China to set up industrial design majors. It is believed that the digital technology and innovation and creative industry college jointly established by the two parties will help to give full play to their respective advantages, integrate the transformation and research of talent training results, jointly promote the development of innovative industries in Heilongjiang Province, and bring benefits to the development of Longjiang’s creative design industry. Brand new power.

As a well-known alumnus of Harbin University of Science and Technology, Liu Shifeng, chairman of Dongfang Wheatfield, returned to his alma mater before the signing ceremony to review the history and culture of the school and discuss cooperation and development. He believes that in terms of the development of the creative design industry, Heilongjiang should pay more attention to learning the innovative thinking of advanced coastal areas rather than the form, and based on its own characteristics, find a creative design path suitable for Longjiang itself. “I am a graduate of Harbin University of Science and Technology. I came to Heilongjiang this time, on the one hand, I hope to help Heilongjiang enterprises to achieve some design innovation services, on the other hand, I hope to join hands with Heilongjiang Province and Harbin Municipal governments to create a new industry-based industry and industry innovation platform.” Liu Shifeng said.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: