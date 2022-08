The school restarts in September and the No Vax teachers will also return to the chair. On June 15 last, the vaccination obligation for school staff expired which, among other things, included as an essential requirement for teaching the successful administration of the anti-Covid drug. Otherwise the school leaders had to move them to other duties. Norms of the state of emergency which, however, lose their validity from 31 August and which will not be renewed for the next school year.