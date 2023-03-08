Home News Schoolmate threatens with knife, 15-year-old reported – Emilia-Romagna
In Fidenza in the Parma area, a 12-year-old victim

A 15-year-old was reported in Fidenza (Parma) for threatening a 12-year-old schoolmate with a knife, pointing it at his chest. It happened in recent days in the bathrooms of a middle school: the 12-year-old escaped with a friend, reached a teacher, recounting what happened and providing a detailed description of the young man.
Identified, the 15-year-old initially denied, then said he found the knife in a public garden on his way to school. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Fidenza, called by the principal, seized the knife and reported the young man for threatening and carrying weapons or objects capable of offending. (HANDLE).

