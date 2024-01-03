Home » Schwerin: Trial begins after knife attack in Stern-Buchholz | > – News
News

Schwerin: Trial begins after knife attack in Stern-Buchholz | > – News

by admin
Schwerin: Trial begins after knife attack in Stern-Buchholz | > – News

As of: January 3, 2024 9:15 a.m

A trial involving a knife attack in the Stern-Buchholz initial reception center began before the Schwerin regional court on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old defendant is accused, among other things, of attempted murder. The court is also considering a conviction for attempted murder. This means that the alleged perpetrator could face a life sentence. He is said to have stabbed a roommate with an almost 30 centimeter long knife in July last year. The attack occurred at night while the victim was lying in his bed. The two men are said to have had an argument before. They were also under the influence of alcohol. A verdict is expected at the end of January.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania | 01/03/2024 | 9:30 a.m

See also  There is a lack of teachers in the south of Cauca

You may also like

Three days of mourning are decreed in Brazil...

Trump says US Civil War ‘could have been...

Google is putting an end to cookies

Roads and Traffic warns of slippery conditions

From January 5 to 8, the Pubenza Festival...

Experts reveal the motives behind the CCP’s efforts...

Tolls and motorway closures are a concern for...

They announce means for Salvadorans abroad to cast...

Stimulus checks of up to $3,600 in the...

Governor of Casanare held first security council of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy