Schwerin: Trial begins after knife attack in Stern-Buchholz | > – News

A trial involving a knife attack in the Stern-Buchholz initial reception center began before the Schwerin regional court on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old defendant is accused, among other things, of attempted murder. The court is also considering a conviction for attempted murder. This means that the alleged perpetrator could face a life sentence. He is said to have stabbed a roommate with an almost 30 centimeter long knife in July last year. The attack occurred at night while the victim was lying in his bed. The two men are said to have had an argument before. They were also under the influence of alcohol. A verdict is expected at the end of January.

