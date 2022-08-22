Original title: Science and technology empowers “wisdom” first, Bishan leverages the wisdom of the Expo to consolidate the background of “intelligent manufacturing”

From August 22 to 24, 2022, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Intelligent Expo”) will be held. This year, Bishan District continued to join hands with industry leaders such as BYD, Konka, Sugon, Tsingshan Corporation, and Guoke Quantum to appear at the Smart Expo. Many “black technology” products were unveiled one by one, making it dizzying.

In this Smart Expo, Bishan Exhibition Hall is designed to highlight Bishan’s urban positioning of “high-quality development model area” and “high-quality life demonstration area”. The “Eye of Wisdom” element is used as the main shape, supplemented by the embellishment of smart devices, which is full of technology.

The Bishan Exhibition Hall is divided into 5 exhibition halls, including “Intelligent Equipment”, “New Generation Information Technology“, “Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles”, “Digital Security” and “Big Health“. Focusing on the precise layout of the “Four Major Industries” in Bishan District , the smart lifestyle of “Made in Bishan” will be presented in 6 exhibition halls one by one.

On August 31, 2020, the Chongqing Konka Optoelectronics Technology Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as “Konka Optoelectronics”) project located in Bishan High-tech Zone was officially put into production, and officially implemented the whole industry chain layout of Micro LED emerging semiconductor display technology. Today, Micro LED The growth of emerging semiconductor display technologies in Konka Research Institute continues to refresh “records”. In this Smart Expo, Bishan District will bring Konka Optoelectronics to exhibit high-tech products such as 4-inch RGB epitaxial wafers, 0306 Mini LED chips, 1530 Micro LED chips and P1.25 commercial display screens in the “New Generation Information Technology” exhibition hall.

Among them, the birth of the 4-inch RGB epitaxial wafer represents that Konka Optoelectronics has realized the independent R&D and production of epitaxial wafers, and also marks the further improvement of the Micro LED industrialization puzzle of the research institute. The relevant person in charge of Konka Optoelectronics said: “In the future, this product will provide great support for the research institute’s independent chip production, commercial display large screen and smart wear applications.”

In addition, the MEMS sensor chips exhibited by Wantai Technology are also extraordinary. According to the introduction, the MEMS technology owned by Wantai Technology is an independent innovation technology. This technology can develop sensors with 28-nanometer packaging test lines, as well as advanced packaging processes such as FPGCA, WLCSP, and WLP, which can be used in various silicon-based applications. MEMS pressure sensors, smart chips, and sensors such as temperature, acoustics, and discrete optical fibers.

Pingtron Semiconductor Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as “Pingtron”), which has insisted on independent research and development of semiconductors for many years, also exhibited two independently developed semiconductor products this year. As one of the earliest teams engaged in the research and application of silicon carbide power chips in China, Pingtron has been leading the innovation and development of smart energy with the research and development of “high-performance chips” since it settled in Bishan. At present, it has developed and pre-developed a variety of electronic components Products, and successfully applied to aerospace, defense equipment, new energy, new energy vehicles, smart grid, rail transit and other fields.

