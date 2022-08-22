From August 22 to 24, 2022, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Intelligent Expo”) will be held. This year, Bishan District continued to join hands with industry leaders such as BYD, Konka, Sugon, Tsingshan Corporation, and Guoke Quantum to appear at the Smart Expo. Many “black technology” products were unveiled one by one, making it dizzying.
In this Smart Expo, Bishan Exhibition Hall is designed to highlight Bishan’s urban positioning of “high-quality development model area” and “high-quality life demonstration area”. The “Eye of Wisdom” element is used as the main shape, supplemented by the embellishment of smart devices, which is full of technology.
The Bishan Exhibition Hall is divided into 5 exhibition halls, including “Intelligent Equipment”, “New Generation Information Technology“, “Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles”, “Digital Security” and “Big Health“. Focusing on the precise layout of the “Four Major Industries” in Bishan District , the smart lifestyle of “Made in Bishan” will be presented in 6 exhibition halls one by one.
On August 31, 2020, the Chongqing Konka Optoelectronics Technology Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as “Konka Optoelectronics”) project located in Bishan High-tech Zone was officially put into production, and officially implemented the whole industry chain layout of Micro LED emerging semiconductor display technology. Today, Micro LED The growth of emerging semiconductor display technologies in Konka Research Institute continues to refresh “records”. In this Smart Expo, Bishan District will bring Konka Optoelectronics to exhibit high-tech products such as 4-inch RGB epitaxial wafers, 0306 Mini LED chips, 1530 Micro LED chips and P1.25 commercial display screens in the “New Generation Information Technology” exhibition hall.
Among them, the birth of the 4-inch RGB epitaxial wafer represents that Konka Optoelectronics has realized the independent R&D and production of epitaxial wafers, and also marks the further improvement of the Micro LED industrialization puzzle of the research institute. The relevant person in charge of Konka Optoelectronics said: “In the future, this product will provide great support for the research institute’s independent chip production, commercial display large screen and smart wear applications.”
In addition, the MEMS sensor chips exhibited by Wantai Technology are also extraordinary. According to the introduction, the MEMS technology owned by Wantai Technology is an independent innovation technology. This technology can develop sensors with 28-nanometer packaging test lines, as well as advanced packaging processes such as FPGCA, WLCSP, and WLP, which can be used in various silicon-based applications. MEMS pressure sensors, smart chips, and sensors such as temperature, acoustics, and discrete optical fibers.
Pingtron Semiconductor Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as “Pingtron”), which has insisted on independent research and development of semiconductors for many years, also exhibited two independently developed semiconductor products this year. As one of the earliest teams engaged in the research and application of silicon carbide power chips in China, Pingtron has been leading the innovation and development of smart energy with the research and development of “high-performance chips” since it settled in Bishan. At present, it has developed and pre-developed a variety of electronic components Products, and successfully applied to aerospace, defense equipment, new energy, new energy vehicles, smart grid, rail transit and other fields.
The exhibits that can be accommodated in the exhibition hall are limited, but the high-quality enterprises that Bishan can support and cultivate have unlimited prospects. Bishan’s new generation of information technology is building a more intelligent “future life”.
▲Exhibits of “Hard Technology“
Depicting “Intelligent Manufacturing Travel”
New energy accessories build a low-carbon life
Entering the exhibition hall of “Intelligent and Connected New Energy Vehicles”, high-quality enterprises such as BYD, CRRC Hengtong, Huicheng Technology, and Tsingshan Industry, the industry “leaders”, also brought their own high-tech products developed for the new energy vehicle industry cluster in Bishan District. Lots of “star power”.
Here is the 480kw flexible charging stack independently developed by Huicheng Technology, which is the leading industry trend of high-power fast charging. The maximum power of a single pile can reach 250kw, making high-speed and fast charging of new energy vehicles no longer a dream; there is also an electric power steering column, with Low energy consumption, good road feel, high safety and reliability, help new energy vehicles to obtain the best steering and return characteristics; and BYD blade batteries that won the “Global New Energy Vehicle Innovation Technology” award in 2020…. .. Many future trips around new energy vehicles may be exhibited in the Bishan exhibition hall one by one.
In addition to Bishan’s full right to speak in the field of new energy battery accessories, at the Smart Expo, Bishan also brought an exhibit that can be experienced by exhibitors – the micro-cycle vehicle. The product was developed by CRRC Hengtong, and its performance has reached the domestic leading level, and was rated as “2021 New Energy Passenger Vehicle Innovative Product” at the 2021 Road Transport Vehicle Exhibition.
▲Visitors can learn about Bishan booth on the cloud
Depicting “Smart Health“
“Healthy Shack” Guarantees Primary Care
The “Big Health” exhibition hall is the most intuitive presentation of the Bishan exhibition hall integrating immersive experience into the exhibition hall design. Entering the exhibition hall, you will be greeted by a “healthy cabin” where you can directly experience and try it out. According to the relevant person in charge of the Bishan High-tech Zone Management Committee, the “Healthy House” is a new form of medical service based on “Internet + primary medical care”. The service is extended to community primary medical institutions, generally only 10 square meters can build a “healthy hut”.
At the same time, the exhibition hall also exhibited high-tech products in the field of general health such as “pulmonary function tester” and “magnetic levitation left ventricular assist device”, which fully demonstrated Bishan’s determination to make precise efforts in the field of general health.
At present, many high-tech industries choose to settle in Bishan, and gradually grow up in Bishan with the strength of independent research and development, and Bishan also relies on the scientific and technological strength of many “star enterprises”, from the previous “livable park town” Gradually upgrading, there are also many remarkable writings and inks left in the smart industry.
In addition to the above exhibition halls, in the “Digital Security” exhibition hall, the electrical fire intelligent prevention and control system developed by Chongqing Fengji Intelligent Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. and the State Key Laboratory of Power Transmission and Distribution of Chongqing University is equipped with electrical fire intelligent sensing and The prevention and control terminal equipment has attracted a lot of attention. This product builds a data transmission and intelligent analysis platform based on the Internet of Things, forming a closed-loop prevention and control chain that integrates hidden danger collection, early warning and accident disposal, and realizes the protection of discharge, overload, and insulation. Early warning and emergency power-off protection of electrical faults such as leakage and abnormal temperature can effectively prevent and contain electrical fire accidents.
In addition, emergency rescue and firefighting drones, brain-computer interface digital safety helmets and other products, as well as electrical fire intelligent prevention and control systems, blood perfusion devices, and reconfigurable micro-mobile robots in the “Intelligent Equipment” exhibition hall are refined in many fields, etc. Intelligent high-tech products around safety prevention and control are also waiting to be discovered in the exhibition hall in Bishan District.
The current achievements of these products confirm the development path of countless smart technology innovation enterprises after they settled in Bishan. Today’s Bishan, the “research institute economy” is booming, driving countless “stars of tomorrow” companies to become more and more solid, and the ecological chain of the smart industry has gradually become stronger and more stable.
A little more news:
The first appearance of the exhibition hall of the High-tech Industry Research Institute
Hardcore showcases 37 “hard technology” exhibits
The exhibition hall of Chongqing High-tech Industry Research Institute made its debut in Hall N3 of 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo. The theme of the exhibition hall is “focusing on specialization, specialization and new cultivation to empower manufacturing and building a strong country”, focusing on the four key industrial fields of hydrogen fuel cells, new-generation information technology, high-end equipment and new materials, and focused on displaying 21 “hard technology” enterprises and There are a total of 37 exhibits in the incubation project.
At present, Chongqing High-tech Industry Research Institute has successfully incubated 25 “hard technology” enterprises, achieved a cumulative income of about 150 million yuan, obtained over 800 million yuan of intended orders, and is expected to achieve an output value of more than 1.67 billion yuan. , was appraised by Xinhua News Agency as “the ‘research institute economy’ to open up the ‘last mile’ of the transformation of scientific and technological achievements”, and was successfully rated as a national high-tech enterprise, a new research and development institution in Chongqing, a technology business incubator in Chongqing, and a demonstration institution for technology transfer in Chongqing. and many other honorary qualifications.
Upstream journalist Wang YufengReturn to Sohu, see more