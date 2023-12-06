Screens on Bulevar del Río are integrated into the Christmas lighting

Bulevar del Río is one of the city spaces that has been illuminated every night since December 1.

There, Caleños and tourists can observe the Christmas lighting and, at the same time, learn about cultural, tourist and general interest projects through the 12 LED screen modules arranged along the route.

Municipal Companies of Cali-Emcali and its IT Management are in charge of operational maintenance, monitoring, projection and connectivity of the modular screens, which will accompany locals and visitors during the end-of-year season.

In these spaces, messages about saving water and energy are also disseminated; security lines and lighting points; as well as information related to large city developments such as the ‘Corazón de Pance’ Environmental Park and the Cristo Rey Comprehensive Project, among others.

The platform and operational administration of the 12 LED screen modules are part of the management and contribution that Emcali makes to lighting in the ‘sky branch’.

