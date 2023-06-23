Search for the submersible “It was a long farce

Film director James Cameron assures that the search process for the submersible that sank during an expedition to the remains of the Titanic “It was a long farce”

According to Cameron, from the moment he learned that the submersible had lost seaworthiness and communication, he had no doubt that it was a "extreme catastrophic event".

In addition, it considers that the reports about the 96 hours of oxygen available and the noises captured by sensors were a “prolonged and nightmarish farce” that gave false hope to the relatives of the crew members.

Cameron also criticizes the company OceanGate for not being certified and raising doubts about the safety of the device used in the expedition.

In short, Cameron claims that he knew from the first moment that the submersible had imploded and that it was lying on the bottom of the sea in pieces.

However, entrepreneur Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGatethe company that operated the trips to the wreck of the Titanic of the damaged submersible, today rejected some criticism of the company’s safety, considering that these people do not have “all the information” to be able to comment.

With information from AP and EFE

