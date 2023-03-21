Home News SEARCH IN THE CATHOLIC PAVILION OF THE REGIONAL PRISON « CDE News
News

SEARCH IN THE CATHOLIC PAVILION OF THE REGIONAL PRISON « CDE News

by admin
SEARCH IN THE CATHOLIC PAVILION OF THE REGIONAL PRISON « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) Several doses of cocaine, cutting and pointed weapons, cell phones and other prohibited objects were seized this Monday during a search carried out on the ground floor of the Catholic Pavilion of the regional jail.

The control began in the early hours of the afternoon in the Catholic Pavilion, ground floor, of the Regional Penitentiary, where a large number of handcrafted bladed weapons (sharpening and stabbing) were seized, cell phones with their chargers, as well as dozens of portions of drugs specified as follows:

9.2 grams of cocaine divided into 51 doses.

11.9 grams of cocaine distributed in 107 doses.

01 dose of the same substance that weighed 10.8 grams.

01 dose of crack cocaine weighing 89:4 grams.

Personnel from the 3rd Police Station, the representative of the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry, Penitentiary Agents and personnel of the regional 03 of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police intervened.

comment

comment

See also  Alessandria Ascom survey: life is good in the Cristo district but more cleaning is needed

You may also like

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

“You have to be statuesque for that role”

Municipality of San Estanislao faces repair and maintenance...

James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero joined the...

‘Serial violence against six girls’, sentenced to 16...

Imran Khan willing to carry forward political dialogue

Feeding tomorrow, an initiative to be more sustainable...

A century without Sorolla. The painter of light...

Islamabad police raid Murad Saeed’s house

Petitions of the Civic Committee of the dual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy