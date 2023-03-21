PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) Several doses of cocaine, cutting and pointed weapons, cell phones and other prohibited objects were seized this Monday during a search carried out on the ground floor of the Catholic Pavilion of the regional jail.

The control began in the early hours of the afternoon in the Catholic Pavilion, ground floor, of the Regional Penitentiary, where a large number of handcrafted bladed weapons (sharpening and stabbing) were seized, cell phones with their chargers, as well as dozens of portions of drugs specified as follows:

9.2 grams of cocaine divided into 51 doses.

11.9 grams of cocaine distributed in 107 doses.

01 dose of the same substance that weighed 10.8 grams.

01 dose of crack cocaine weighing 89:4 grams.

Personnel from the 3rd Police Station, the representative of the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry, Penitentiary Agents and personnel of the regional 03 of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police intervened.

