Sebastián Montoya opens the year with the first scoring date of the 2023 Asian Regional Formula Championship, a competition that takes place on January 13 and 14 at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates.

The Colombian driver from the Telmex Telcel Claro team will race with the Hitech Grand Prix team, as a Red Bull Academy driver, and will participate in the Middle East Regional Formula Championship for the next two months before making his FIA F3 debut.

It should be remembered that 17-year-old Sebastián contested his first F3 race in 2022 with Campos Racing, scoring seven points at Zandvoort in place of the injured Hunter Yeany.

Likewise, the Claro driver took part in the Formula 3 post-season tests last November in Jerez, Spain, with the Hitech team together with Gabriele Mini, who has been confirmed as part of the team’s line-up for 2023.

For now, the son of Juan Pablo Montoya is getting ready this weekend to run his first race of the year on the Dubai Autodrome track, 5.39 kilometers long and with 16 curves, on a schedule of five triple rounds.

Sebastián Montoya: “We are already in Dubai for the first race of 2023. Honestly I am super happy to be able to be in the Red Bull Academy for young drivers. These last few days we did some tests and I had meetings with Red Bull to see what I have to work on this year to continue learning”.

“After the tests, we already understood a little the direction in which we have to go. Tomorrow we have free practice, qualifying and the first race of the year, so I’m very happy and we’re going to give it our all”.

FIRST DATE SCHEDULE: ABU DHABI / H de COL

February 13, 2023

11:40 Free Practices

3:35 a.m. Classification 1

4:05 a.m. Classification 2

8:10 am Race 1 (28 min + 1 lap)

February 14, 2023

Race 2: 1:30 am

Race 3: 4:30 am

Source: Press | FCAD/Scuderia Telmex-Claro Col

Related