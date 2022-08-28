RONCO CANAVESE. The program that the Gran Paradiso National Park has drawn up for this summer 2022 continues to unfold, full of appointments, one more interesting and engaging than the other, even richer than in past editions, as the usual proposals have been added aimed at celebrating the one hundred year anniversary that makes him the dean of Italian protected areas. In fact, the document that established the Gran Paradiso National Park, the first Italian national park, dates back to 3 December 1922, “in order to preserve the fauna and flora and to preserve its special geological formations, as well as the beauty of the landscape”. Shows, concerts, naturalistic initiatives, excursions of all kinds: everything has been put in place to enhance and make known, loved and therefore defended, this splendid place in Italy which, even if its name did not already reveal it, would still be defined. by anyone “a corner of Paradise”.

Among the initiatives planned for this weekend is the debut of the seventh edition of the Armonie nel Gran Paradiso choral festival which, as the organizers or the Piedmontese Choirs association underline, in collaboration with the Gran Paradiso National Park, “brings the magic of polyphony and of the intertwining of voices that has already enchanted the public in the past editions in churches and outdoors, in naturalistic contexts of great impact, to literally celebrate the enchantment of music ». The first concert will be held, therefore, on Saturday 27, at 6 pm, in Ronco Canavese, at the forge of copper, a building dating back to 1675, and will be held by the Alterati in Key choir, vocal ensemble from Cerano, in the province of Novara, directed by Maestro Matteo Ossola. The introductory notes explain: «Coming from different singing experiences, the Altered in Key have decided to combine their vocal skills and express their love for singing through polyphonic music. Altered as the sharp or flat signs in the head (in key) of a score can be, they are born as vocal ensemble in 2010 and became an association in 2012. Up to now they have performed on several occasions, winning many prizes, such as third place at the 22nd Viù regional choral singing competition and second prize, vocal groups category, at the 55th national competition. choral trophies City of Vittorio Veneto.

The second concert of the weekend will be held on Sunday 28, at 5.30 pm, in Ribordone, at the sanctuary of Prascondù. It will be held by the polyphonic choir of Sommariva Bosco, from the province of Cuneo, directed by maestro Adriano Popolani. Founded in 1970 by Antonio Oliviero, directed from 1976 to 2005 by Claudio Chiavazza, and from 2006 to 2008 by Elena Camoletto, the Polyphonic Choir of Sommariva Bosco has concerts made in Italy and abroad, as well as participation in exhibitions and competitions. national and international in which it has been awarded several times. Around the nucleus of the polyphonic choir have developed special formations aimed at the dissemination of choral singing and musical culture, specializing in various vocal repertoires, including the Schola Gregoriana. In the recording field, the choir has dedicated numerous discs to the sacred polyphony of different eras.