La Spezia finds Nzola but also has the awareness that too many naiveties are committed.

Many matches and as many emotions in the 90 ‘between Spezia and Sassuolo. At the Picco the Ligurians do practically everything by themselves. First they are surprised. Then they impact and reassemble. Then they are caught up with a blunder by Dragowski who in the final redeems himself and lowers the shutter after Ekdal had left his outnumbered ones. The 2-2 is a result that all in all photographs the progress of the match. Gotti analyzes the result gained at the Peak to the microphones of DAZN.

Gotti had asked for character, he received too much enthusiasm in return. Mistakes and feats of his goalkeeper, Ekdal’s ingenuity who in a few minutes collects two yellow cards and leaves him outnumbered. A bit of chaos and a point that could be three, but also zero. “I had different answers because there were so many different situations during the match. The game was very open, we were trying to hurt Sassuolo with the awareness of not giving him space to exploit and that something they would have given us anyway. very high intensity and also in the second I saw spirit and vigor. Then after the 2-2 we got scared and we allowed too many spaces and several players went out of control wandering around the pitch. “

La Spezia finds Nzola but also has the awareness that too many naiveties are committed from a tactical, technical and behavioral point of view. However, the great mental strength and the desire to play for it is appreciable. “Nzola who presented himself with a profoundly different attitude from what they had told me. The boy is loved by his teammates, he has changed his attitudes. I have seen greater quality and aggressiveness in picking up opponents with an important dribble. We are aware to take more than a few in raising the center of gravity but raise the pressure, while exposing oneself to restarts and errors, in the relationship between risk and benefit is certainly productive for the team “. See also After the exposure of Anau's goal, he used trash talk to scream at Alioski's mother_tović

August 27 – 11:22 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

