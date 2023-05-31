Secretariat of Agriculture of Cesar

The new Secretary of Agriculture Department, José Francisco Zequeda, announced from the Cesar Assembly that the Agricultural Development Cells (Agricel) located in the village of El Toco, municipality of San Diego, would come into operation in July.

These are 4 pivots to irrigate 400 hectares in this territory where victims of the armed conflict live, with the aim of improving the productivity of the field.

“It is an interconnected technological system that must be at 100% for it to water its first drop”, Zequeda expressed about the work that has been controversial at the local and national level.

LIVESTOCK CDT

The execution of the project is in charge of the Center for Technological Development of Cesar (CDT Ganadero), a company created by the Government of Cesar, which declared bankruptcy, is facing restructuring processes and has no experience installing irrigation systems, according to official sources.

This project is part of the ‘Camp Transformation’ program of the Cesar Department Development Plan, which has a subprogram called ‘The jump to agribusiness’.

The departmental administration intends to benefit 56 families with this system. However, some peasants expressed their disagreements with the delay in the execution through the capital newspaper El Espectador.

INTERVENTOR, NOW SECRETARY

Likewise, this means of communication revealed that the current Secretary of Works of Valledupar, Carlos de la Ossa, was the legal representative of the supervision of the Agricel project. De la Ossa assured EL PILÓN in March of this year that he resigned from the supervision contract.

Another piece of information about this mega-project is that the current governor in charge of Cesar, Andrés Meza, was the one who formulated the project, as expressed by Luis Alberto Monsalvo, governor-elect.

CIPHER

$6,387 million are the invested resources, without taking into account the audit resources.

PERCENTAGE

70% progress has the work.