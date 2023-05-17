Secretary of Government of Cesar

In mid-2022, exactly days before the previous national government handed over the reins of the country to President Gustavo Petro, the block 2 of phase 1 of the Valledupar Metropolitan Police. This stage of the work has accommodation for more than 200 peoplea vehicular access block and the garbage deposit, whose investment is $75.500 million.

However, this important infrastructure of the military entity that would come to reinforce security in the municipalities of ValleduparCodazzi, La Paz, Manaure and Pueblo Bello, precisely in the Metropolitan Area, is not yet operational.

According to the Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivelthe works are almost ready, with a breakthrough more than 80%while complementary works continue to be carried out on access to the building by the territorial entity.

The official assured that it is a priority for this building to come into operation, therefore in the next few days a commission of the departmental administration together with the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza and the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, will travel to Bogotá to expedite the relevant procedures.

“We were waiting for the new director of the National Police to take office to advance the actions that are coming to this region and that had been managed with the previous commander. The new Chief of Police has the disposition to extend the foot of force, we already have the construction of the building, what remains is to finish the complementary access works, there is already a part of the endowment by the National Police and we are going to speed up implementation”, said Cesar’s Secretary of Government, Eduardo Esquivel.

He also mentioned that they will invest $15 billion in the purchase of tools for the Public Force, such as motorcycles and other types of vehicles, “In this way, we will be able to demand greater security results from both the National Police and the Army.”

It should be remembered that this mega-work It was built in the vicinity of the San Fernando neighborhoodin the commune two of Valledupar.

It is worth mentioning that the resources of this construction were managed by the National Government and the National Police.

