Joe Biden’s visit to Asia cut short in the shadow of US debt

US President Joe Biden’s departure for the G7 summit in Japan on Wednesday was intended to launch a geostrategic masterclass to unite the world‘s democracies against China, but now the global economy is being weighed down by the US debt ceiling dispute. Their journey is going to be cut short due to fears of disaster.

President Joe Biden arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Thursday, one of two cities hit by the US atomic bombs in 1945.

According to the news agency AFP, US President Xi Jinping will also meet with the leaders of the rest of the countries, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, which have imposed extraordinary economic sanctions on Russia, China‘s ally, for attacking Ukraine. have been very important during the US-led campaign of imposition.

However, next week’s trip to Sydney for the Quad, which includes Papua New Guinea, Australia, India, Japan and the United States, has been canceled so that Joe Biden can return on Sunday to discuss the debt ceiling with Republican opponents.

It’s a troubling moment for a president who often warns that democracies are fighting to prove their worth against the world‘s dictatorships.

Josh Lipsky of the Atlantic Council said: ‘It’s extraordinarily difficult to go to the G7 and talk about economic alliances against Russia and China when the disruption is coming from home.’

However, President Joe Biden downplayed the change in his schedule, saying: ‘The presidency is juggling many important issues at once.’

But Evan Fagan, a former US diplomat with the Carnegie Endowment think tank, tweeted: ‘It’s hard to compete with China in the Pacific when your own boat is sinking.’

For 80-year-old Joe Biden, the visit and the debt ceiling debacle come at an important time. He has just begun his campaign, and Americans worried about his age are worried about how he will handle the issues of the presidency at home and abroad.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Joe Biden can do too many things at once.

He said: ‘They can travel abroad, look at our foreign and defense policy and take care of our national security commitments in key regions like the Indo-Pacific and work with Congress leaders to make the right decisions. can work Increasing the debt ceiling to avoid default so as to protect America’s reputation at home and abroad.’

However, the risks on the debt ceiling are so high that global market panic and bankruptcy will only be the beginning of the disaster. Joe Biden may spend most of his time trying to reassure his fellow world leaders about the state of the US economy rather than planning to take over China.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Joe Biden doesn’t know if the hard-right Republican Party will allow a debt hike in time to prevent a default, and he doesn’t know if his own Democratic Party will forgive him for those compromises. What they may have to do to save the situation.

Canceling the trip to Papua New Guinea and Australia would be a bitter pill for a president who has reinvigorated US diplomacy since Donald Trump.

An informal grouping of major democracies interested in curbing aggressive Chinese economic and military expansion in the Pacific, the Quad is one of Biden’s priorities.

The White House has said that Joe Biden is already scheduled to meet with his other quad counterparts at the G-Seven in Japan.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been given a consolation in the form of an invitation for an official visit to the White House, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited for an official visit in June this year.

However, the US is likely to regret missing this opportunity in Papua New Guinea, where Biden would have been the first US president to visit.

At a time when remote Pacific island nations and territories have become chess pieces in a geostrategic contest with China, it could have been a powerful signal.