He is the author of a series of shots including the one in via Tiepolo on 9 August last. Framed by the images of the communal video surveillance system

CONEGLIANO. Investigators arrested the snatcher who had terrorized Conegliano in recent months. S.i deals with a young man of African descent, prejudiced and already the recipient of a notice from the commissioner. The robber is currently accused of the robbery committed in via Tiepolo on 9 Augustto the detriment of the condominium administrator, Giuseppe Zaccherini.

But the suspicion, so the police investigation, is that he is the author of other shots that have occurred in recent months in Conegliano.

«The serious indications of guilt and the notable social dangerousness of the man have been recognized. The investigations, still in progress, have seen an accurate analysis of the municipal video surveillance cameras and public establishments in various areas of the city ”, the investigators know. The bandit was taken to the Santa Bona prison, available to the judicial authorities.