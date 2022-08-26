From the PSG previous press conference, the cold shower arrives for Juventus fans. To downsize the clues about Paredes’ imminent arrival in Turin, it is the same Parisian coach Christophe Galtier who is always counting on the Argentine director for Sunday’s match against Monaco. While admitting that with the open market the situation remains evolving.

The statements

—

“So far – says the coach – there is nothing done about Paredes, who is still a PSG player. I am aware of the dialogue between the club and between Juve and the player, which is normal in the transfer market period, but Leandro has always participated in our matches. In the absence of Vitinha, I count on him also for Sunday against Monaco. ” In short, Paredes is for now available and can be summoned by Galtier who, in any case, on the sidelines, makes it clear that he does not exclude different choices depending on the negotiation in progress.