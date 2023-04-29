Home » Security companies refuse to give vigilantes a holiday on May 1, says Minister Rolando Castro – Diario La Página
Security companies refuse to give vigilantes a holiday on May 1, says Minister Rolando Castro – Diario La Página

Some security companies are forcing their employees (guards and administrators) to work this May Day, which by law is a holiday to commemorate International Labor Day. This was denounced by Minister Rolando Castro.

Castro warned that staff from the state portfolio will visit the offices of the denounced companies to verify that the workers in the sector have proper holidays and that those who work on that date are paid in accordance with current legislation.

“Information is reaching us that part of the private sector does not want to grant the May 1 holiday, including some private security companies. We warn from now on, our teams will come to verify and we will not tolerate these actions,” said Castro.

At the same time, the official sent a message to the owners of these companies warning that it does not matter if they have “godfathers”, since the Ministry of Labor will impose the appropriate sanctions on those who break the law.

“Do not be confused or abuse despite the fact that some of you say that you have sponsors. At the Ministry of Labor we are going to be very strong and forceful in applying the law, regardless of whether or not they have sponsors,” he said.

