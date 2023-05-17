Home » Security fence installed in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango after the murder of a PNC agent
News

Security fence installed in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango after the murder of a PNC agent

by admin
Security fence installed in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango after the murder of a PNC agent

Impacts: 2

After the murder of a police agent, the President, Nayib Bukele, reported that more than 5,000 military personnel and 500 police officers are carrying out patrols in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in Chalatenango, in search of the gang members responsible for this crime.

“In view of the homicide that occurred yesterday, of an agent of our PNC, by gang members who are still in some sectors of our country, hiding, fleeing from the Exception Regime, starting this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango”, explained the Head of State.

In addition, he affirmed that all the captured gang members will remain in prison for life and will pay for all the damage they cause to Salvadoran families.

“Let all the human rights NGOs know that we are going to wipe out these bloody murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never come out,” said the president.

See also  Designing and implementing quality public services: a starting course

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy