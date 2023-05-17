Security fence installed in Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango after the murder of a PNC agent

Impacts: 2

After the murder of a police agent, the President, Nayib Bukele, reported that more than 5,000 military personnel and 500 police officers are carrying out patrols in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in Chalatenango, in search of the gang members responsible for this crime.

“In view of the homicide that occurred yesterday, of an agent of our PNC, by gang members who are still in some sectors of our country, hiding, fleeing from the Exception Regime, starting this morning, we established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango”, explained the Head of State.

In addition, he affirmed that all the captured gang members will remain in prison for life and will pay for all the damage they cause to Salvadoran families.

“Let all the human rights NGOs know that we are going to wipe out these bloody murderers and their collaborators, we will put them in prison and they will never come out,” said the president.