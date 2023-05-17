Home » The Chingas won the Down Tournament
by admin
They defeated Combo de Chicho 5-4 in a great game in the second edition of this contest

Julián Andrés Santa

A whole sports and social party was experienced in the final of the Reparando Vidas del Plumón Tournament, a micro-soccer contest that is organized by Brand Gómez and in which a total of 14 teams participated. Regarding the integration of micro-businesses, this was stated by the Pereiran: “The final of the second version of the tournament was held with great success, where the Combo de Chicho and Las Chingas team played it, winning the second mentioned by a score of 5-4”.

Arbitration team for the Reparando Vidas micro-soccer tournament: Esneider Aristizábal and Fredy Ramírez.

SPORT AS A SOCIAL TOOL

Brand Gómez explained the true meaning of this championship, where sport is undoubtedly a great social tool. “We had a great crowd on the field where the grandmothers, fathers, uncles and the whole family gather for this great tournament in which we try to change the minds of the boys so that they focus on sports and physical activity and change the time on the streets for quality time and sport, sharing with your whole family”, pointed out.

