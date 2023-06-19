Home » Security guard saved 80-year-old woman from being defrauded for 1 million liras
News

Security guard saved 80-year-old woman from being defrauded for 1 million liras

by admin

A bank security guard in Bursa’s İnegöl district saved an 80-year-old woman from being defrauded for 1 million liras. The incident took place in the Martyrs District. Allegedly, the suspects called the old woman on her cell phone, saying that the woman’s name was involved in a terrorism investigation. Upon the suspects’ request for money, the old woman went to the bank branch to withdraw 1 million TL from her account. The customer who wants to withdraw all the money in their account […]

See also  166 tourist attractions receive 3.44 million tourists, and the tourism revenue of Beijing New Year's Day holiday exceeds 300 million yuan

You may also like

“I feel shitty”: Robbie Williams had to interrupt...

HDP decision from the Constitutional Court! – Political...

Quincy Promes is sentenced to prison for stabbing...

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Berlin German-Chinese government...

Brasilien: Pride Parade in Sao Paulo

At last the agreement with the ELN, in...

Gold & Silver Analysis: Silver & Gold: A...

The Sparrowhawks are looking for the solution…. desperately

The Government looked towards Estación Pereira

The house has not been lived in for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy