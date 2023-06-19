Security guard saved 80-year-old woman from being defrauded for 1 million liras

A bank security guard in Bursa’s İnegöl district saved an 80-year-old woman from being defrauded for 1 million liras. The incident took place in the Martyrs District. Allegedly, the suspects called the old woman on her cell phone, saying that the woman’s name was involved in a terrorism investigation. Upon the suspects’ request for money, the old woman went to the bank branch to withdraw 1 million TL from her account. The customer who wants to withdraw all the money in their account […]

