Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the new arrivals leak on …

The latest leaked images from Samsung’s marketing show what’s new the company will show at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Galaxy Z Fold 5 e Flip 5, lo smartwatch Galaxy Watch 6headphones Galaxy Buds 3 and the Ultra version of the tablet Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the upcoming news leaked online

A sneak peek of all the new devices Samsung will showcase at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month was leaked online by Evan Blass (@evleaks), a famous leakster. Among them are Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5 e Galaxy Z Fold 5, which can be seen in different colors and variations in the renderings.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, in particular, shows its broad external display that becomes much larger and its dual rear camera. This device is expected to have IP57 certified dust and water resistance, a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an improved 12MP main camera. In addition to a more robust hinge that allows you to close the phone without leaving any gaps.

Il Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a similar design to its predecessor, but with an innovative hinge that will allow the screen to be folded without leaving gaps or creases. The device will be powered by the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and will support the S Pen Fold Edition.

The serie Galaxy Watch 6 will include two models: the Watch 6 Classicwith the rotating bezel, and the Watch 6, without bezel. Both smartwatches will have screens Super AMOLED circular with thin frames and health monitoring features such as ECG, blood pressure and body composition.

The event Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be held in Seoul, South Korea on July 27, 2023. The products will be available for pre-order in the same week and will arrive to consumers in August.

