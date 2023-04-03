The Mayor’s Office and the National Police launched an articulated strategy, more troops arrived in the city.

In the last few hours, the Municipal Administration announced the arrival in Popayán of 300 police officers and the strengthening of the quadrants in the historic sector, churches and museums to guarantee the safety of the inhabitants and tourists during this Holy Week.

For this purpose, the Mayor’s Office delivered 21 motorcycles to the Police; to the Prosecutor’s Office, four van-type vehicles and five motorcycles; and to the Army, a van.

“We tell the public that in the Municipal Administration we are firm and committed to the security of Popayán,” said the Secretary of Government, Isabel Cristina Tobar Zambrano.

The official explained that, through inter-institutional articulation with the Police, the Public Ministry, the Army and other entities, public order monitoring will be carried out in the municipality from the Unified Command Post, which will allow a timely reaction to the different situations that arise.

“During the Greater Week, our Security teams, managers of Public Space, Coexistence and Children will redouble their efforts to work on the street, ensuring public order and the solemnity of each procession,” added Tobar.

The National Police, with its men and women, will guarantee not only security in Popayán, but also order so that both the processions and the different activities that take place these days in different parts of the city are carried out in a calm manner. and without mishaps. They support other organizations, such as the Popayán Volunteer Fire Department, the Civil Defense and the Civic Police.