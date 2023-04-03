Home Sports This way, only you will have it: customizations at the limit of the possible
Sports

This way, only you will have it: customizations at the limit of the possible

This way, only you will have it: customizations at the limit of the possible
iPhone customization – iPaddisti.it

For many, personalizing their smartphone represents a moment of relaxation but also of extreme creativity, above all because smartphones look very similar to each other, at least at first glance.

There are countless covers and accessories on the market to make your iPhone unique, however it is very important to remember that devices, especially the latest generation ones, now have high potential and highly customizable functions.

Even if applications for the iPhone create selectable icons on the Home Screen after their installation, few organize the screen better with the tools they have available. In fact, users generally limit themselves to gather applications of the same topic into folders themes and to choose a background for the Home and for the lock screen.

Some at most can add gods widget for the most used applications, such as perhaps the weather or the notepad, so that you can check the forecast at a glance or have a sheet on which to take notes ready to use.

What few people know, however, is that with the iPhone you can create custom icons for pre-established functions, so as to have shortcuts at your fingertips would involve longer manual paths such as a timer with a personalized duration, a reminder to drink your daily amount of water or a list of tasks to be performed.

How to create custom icons on your iPhone

Creating custom icons is supported by devices that are updated to iOS15 or later versions. The simplification of the processes takes place through the configuration of customized keys not only in the name but also in the icon and obviously in the function.

How to create custom icons – iPaddisti.it (source: freepik)

To create a shortcut simply follow this guide:

  • open the application Shortcuts (or download it from the App Store in case it has been deleted)
  • go to “Gallery” and check the recommended shortcuts or go to “My Shortcuts”, on “All Shortcuts” and select “+”
  • tap on “Add action” and search for which function the icon will be created
  • customize the icon by choosing one from the gallery so you can also change its color
  • name the final icon and verify that it works correctly.

Through this simple application you can create useful buttons to turn off or restart the iPhone, to send messages, to check the status of your flight, to have a reminder for medicines, to start a call or simply to calculate a short break.

