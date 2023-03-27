news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 27 – First openings by the government to the requests of the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, on the issue of security. During the video link meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and fellow mayors of Rome and Milan, the mayor of Naples received the increase in municipal police personnel. According to what has been learned, the municipal administration could hire 150 traffic policemen in the coming months, with fixed-term contracts, so as to go and strengthen the workforce and therefore the forces in the field to protect the safety of citizens. The resources to be able to proceed with the recruitment will come from the government which – according to what we learn – will allocate a total of around 5 million euros between the Security Fund, the Justice Fund and the Fund for social interventions.



During the meeting, the mayor of Naples reiterated his requests: the need for greater supervision of the territory at night and national regulatory instruments to address the issue of timetables and limitations on commercial establishments that sell alcohol. Manfredi stressed to the minister that “there are some areas of the city that are now saturated and this aggravates the situation”.



Requests with respect to which Minister Piantedosi has shown willingness to verify the feasibility of the requests received. As regards the activities to be put in place on the immediate security front, during the meeting it was established that in the Mergellina area, where the young Francesco Pio Maimone was killed last week, the forces in the field will be reorganized with also the help of the military to support the police forces and the municipal police, while as regards the Piazza Garibaldi area, alongside the controls inside the railway station that have already been underway for some time, there will be greater controls in the external areas neighboring with a crackdown on the rents of hotels, houses and clubs. (HANDLE).

