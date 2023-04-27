Tottenham said they will go all out to reimburse fans for tickets against Manchester United – yqqlm

Original title: Tottenham said that reimbursement of fans tickets against Manchester United will go all out

News from the world on April 26 In the focus of the 32nd round of the Premier League, Newcastle United, which has received investment from a consortium, beat Tottenham 6-1 at St. James’ Park. The Tottenham players who returned after a big defeat felt very guilty for the fans who came to the scene to support the game, so they jointly issued a statement stating that they would reimburse these players for their tickets at St. James’ Park, and they said they would go all out against Manchester United.

The Tottenham players issued a joint statement as follows:

“As a team, we understand your frustration and anger, which is far from enough. We know that in situations like these, words fall short, but trust us, a defeat like this is painful. We appreciate your support , both home and away, with that in mind we are willing to reimburse fans for buying tickets to games from St James’ Park. We know it won’t change what happened on Sunday, but we will do everything we can to get back on Thursday night. Turning things around in United’s game, hope you are there again, your support means everything to us. Together – and only together – we can move things forward.”

After Tottenham's disastrous defeat to Newcastle United, they announced the dismissal of the head coach Stellini. The management has become out of control. This may be even more serious in the summer window of this year. At present, Tottenham center Harry Kane is coveted by many European giants. If Tottenham cannot qualify for the Champions League next season, they are very likely to lose the team's history.

