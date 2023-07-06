Home » See the incandescence in the Nevado del Ruiz due to the expulsion of ash
After the change of alert from Orange to Yellow, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to show instability in its activity, as this Tuesday the Geological Service detected a surprising incandescence associated with an ash emission.

Through a conventional SGC camera, located 4 kilometers northeast of the crater, in the Azufrado river canyon, you can see how reddish smoke is expelled into the sky.

“What it shows is closer to what the human eye would normally see if the person were in the area,” the institute says.

According to the SGC, the temperatures of these ash emissions are greater than 450°C and their effects, at distances of less than 4 kilometers, can be lethal. For this reason, the authorities reiterate that for no reason should there be people near the Arenas crater.

“When we talk about ‘incandescence’ we refer to the emission of light evident to the naked eye when a volcano emits ash, gases or volcanic material, due to their high temperatures”, explained the institute.

“As we have told you, at this moment the Nevado del Ruiz continues to be unstable and it is possible that surface phenomena such as these may occur,” said the Colombian Geological Service.

It is important to mention that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano lasted 89 days at the Orange activity level, where it recorded historical numbers in terms of its earthquakes, there were also moments where the column of gases rose to 4,000 meters high,

Finally, the SGC expressed “as we have told you, at this moment the Nevado del Ruiz continues to be unstable and it is possible that surface phenomena such as these may occur.”

