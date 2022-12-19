Home News Case Soumahoro, the mystery of the Casamonica furniture in his wife’s coop
Case Soumahoro, the mystery of the Casamonica furniture in his wife's coop

Case Soumahoro, the mystery of the Casamonica furniture in his wife’s coop

Inside the garage of a migrant center run by the deputy’s wife and mother-in-law’s coop Aboubakar Soumahoro Casamonica furniture was kept. The disturbing suspicion was reported almost four years ago by the then Senator Elena Fattori, passed from the 5 Star Movement to the Italian Left, to the then Undersecretary of the Interior Luigi Gaetti. And after so long it seems to have remained so.

