Inside the garage of a migrant center run by the deputy’s wife and mother-in-law’s coop Aboubakar Soumahoro Casamonica furniture was kept. The disturbing suspicion was reported almost four years ago by the then Senator Elena Fattori, passed from the 5 Star Movement to the Italian Left, to the then Undersecretary of the Interior Luigi Gaetti. And after so long it seems to have remained so.