See the neighborhoods that will not have water from June 14 to 16

The Bogotá Aqueduct and Sewer Company announced the temporary suspension of the operation of the El Dorado plant for three days, the measure will be taken to perform system maintenance.

These tasks will cause a water service cut in the town of Usme, they will be interspersed and will last for 24 hours.

These will be the sectors affected:

El Dorado 2

From 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and until 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Duration: Eight hours of suspension, plus four additional hours of service normalization.

From 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Duration: Ten hours of suspension, plus four additional hours of service normalization.

From south 89c street to south 118b street between carrera 1d and transversal 6a east and from 77bis street south to 90 street south between transversal 1 east and carrera 10a east.

Neighborhoods: Brisas del Llano, El Nuevo Portal Sector Norte, El Progreso Usme, El Tuno, El Uval, El Uval Rural, La Comuna Sector Oriente, La Esperanza de Usme Sector Oriente, La Huerta, La Orquídea de Usme, La Reforma Sector Sur , Puerta al Llano Rural, Villa Israel Sector Oriente, Bolonia I, El Bosque Central, El Bosque Central I, El Curubo Sector Oriente, El Nevado II Sector Sur, La Esperanza Sur, Los Olivares Sector Oriente, Pepinitos, Portal Rural II Sector Norte , San Felipe de Usme, Tocaimita Oriental, Tocaimita Oriental I, El Portal Urbano Sector Norte.

Tank Sector 2

From 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, and until 7:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16

Duration: 24 hours of suspension, plus four additional hours of normalization of the service.

From calle 87b sur to calle 116a sur between carrera 7 and avenida carrera 1 and from calle 67 sur to calle 72 sur between carrera 7h and carrera 4 a.

Neighborhoods: Antonio José de Sucre, La Esperanza de Usme Sector Occidente, Serranías I, Usminia Sector Oriente, Villa Israel, Serranías, Comuneros, Chuniza, El Virrey Sector Norte, El Nevado, Alaska, El Pedregal.

Stone tank sector