"See you in the curves": Shakira quotes a phrase from her father when saying goodbye to Barcelona

"See you in the curves": Shakira quotes a phrase from her father when saying goodbye to Barcelona

The singer from Barranquilla begins a new chapter in search of her happiness and that of her children.

The Barranquilla singer Shakira, through her Twitter account, wrote a heartfelt farewell message for Barcelona, ​​the city that adopted her for more than a decade along with her children and family.

Shakira in her letter highlights: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea.”

In addition, he assured that today, when he arrived in Miami, he began a new chapter in search of his happiness and that of his children.

“Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow,” the singer said in the letter.

She also thanked the Spanish public that has surrounded her with their love and loyalty.

Finally, the woman from Barranquilla expressed “See you later and as my father used to say so many times, see you in the curves!”.

The trill did not wait for the followers to comment on the artist’s publication, wishing her the best in this new stage of her life that began today.

