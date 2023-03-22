These were the statements of Craig Hamilton-Parker, the seer dubbed the ‘new Nostradamus’.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Hamilton-Parker revealed that he knows the reason and the date World War III will start.

According to the man, World War III will begin this year in Taiwan, due to the island’s tense relationship with China. The conflict would take place in Asia, with China as the main protagonist and the possible union of Russia at its side.

The seer has been known for his accurate predictions in the past, including the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. So his words are not completely dismissed by people who follow him.

According to the 69-year-old psychic, World War III would begin this year, in 2023, and would take place in Taiwan due to the tense relationship between the island and China. Hamilton-Parker assured that the conflict would start accidentally, with a collision between submarines or planes, but that everything would quickly get out of control.

“I think we will have an accidental conflict in some aspects because we are going to have something of a collision. Either the submarines will hit each other or the planes will cut into each other or someone triggers it, and it all starts to spiral out of control,” Hamilton-Parker told the Daily Star.