The work of the Round Table on Peace and Development in South Kivu launched in Bukavu

The work of the Round Table on Peace and Development in South Kivu launched in Bukavu

The work of the Round Table on Peace and Development in South Kivu (TRPD-SK) was launched on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at the Panorama Hotel in the city of Bukavu in the province of South Kivu.

This Forum, which brings together several national and provincial personalities as well as members of civil society, covers policy, administrative and legal matters; Peace, Security and Social Cohesion, Land Management and Large Concessions; Natural Resources and Environmental Issues; Economic Issues and Resource Mobilization; geostrategic issues in the Great Lakes region; as well as socio-cultural issues.

After the launch, the work will continue in thematic groups spread over different sites, before the pooling plenary and the closing scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at the Panorama hotel.

It should be noted that the Round Table on Peace and Development in South Kivu (TRPD-SK) is organized by the League of Leaders for Peace and Development (LIPADE), with the technical and financial support of the Maison Civilian of the Head of State.

