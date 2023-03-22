Home Entertainment Crispy chicken – super easy recipe to make
Crispy chicken – super easy recipe to make

Undoubtedly, this crispy chicken is one of those very simple recipes with surprising results. Around here, we used it as the basis of a delicious hamburger that was possibly one of the best I’ve ever eaten.

But this recipe is also perfect for everyday lunch and even to include in lunchbox.

You won’t even believe such a simple recipe can be so delicious. I was so addicted to this chicken.

And best of all, you can choose whichever cut you like. Around here, we use the breast fillet, because we use it as a filling for a delicious hamburger. But it will certainly be delicious with drumstick or even drumstick.

This crispy chicken made me eat one of the best burgers I’ve ever had.

corn flakes

Possibly you have already eaten sugared corn flakes. But around here, it will not be the one we are going to use. Here we will use the sugar-free version that you can find both in the industrialized version in packets, as well as in stores that sell food in bulk.

Corn flakes will bring the crunchy touch and mixed with parmesan cheese, will make your chicken just perfect.

Undoubtedly, another great advantage of this recipe is its versatility when preparing it, as you can:

  • Prepare in the Air Fryer: Here we prepared it in the fryer without oil and it was perfect. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside;
  • bake in the oven: But if you don’t have an air fryer yet, you can roast your chicken too;
  • deep frying: And without a doubt, the most classic way is deep-frying.

Whichever method you choose, it is essential to pay attention to the temperature. In the fryer and oven room, both must be preheated to the highest temperature before adding your chicken. Also, both must be placed next to each other.

For oil, the ideal is that it is at an average temperature of 200°.

Check out the Crispy Chicken recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time:
10 minutes

Cook Time:
15 minutes

Total Time:
25 minutes

Delicious, super easy to make and versatile, this crispy chicken is perfect.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of smoked paprika;
  • 1 teaspoon of salt;
  • 1 tablespoon of onion, garlic and dehydrated parsley;
  • 2 eggs;
  • 2 chicken breasts – about 500 g;
  • 50 g of parmesan;
  • 2 cups of corn flakes.

Instructions

  1. Start by mixing the paprika with the salt and dried seasonings. Then process the corn flakes until it is in smaller pieces, but without turning into a flour and mix with the Parmesan, set aside;
  2. So, cut your fillets in half and beat the meat to soften it and make it a little thinner;
  3. Next, we’re going to bread the meat. The order is: paprika mixture, then pass through the beaten eggs and finish with the corn flakes and cheese mixture, squeezing a little to stick well;
  4. We prepared it in the air fryer, which was preheated and we baked it for 15 minutes at 180º.

Crispy Chicken Burger

As I said, we prepared a delicious hamburger with this crispy chicken and for it, we used:

