A situation of tension and nervousness occurred on Monday afternoon in the middle of an intensely hot day in the city of Córdoba, where a 33-year-old woman went to look for her one-year-old baby in the garden and realized that the teacher he had forgotten it inside the premises.

The event happened in the La Hormiguita viajera garden, located at Savedro Lamas 372, in the Los Gigantes neighborhood when he went to pick up the girl. According to the woman’s account, she went at regular hours, but when she arrived, she found the premises closed.

The teacher left earlier

Later, with the authorization of the director of the establishment Sergio Eduardo Mazzeo (46), the firefighters opened a window and helped the little girl. Mazzaeo said that the teacher, Yanina De Vecchi (36), left an hour before and did not realize that the minor had fallen asleep in the place.

The girl was in good health.

Another case in Córdoba

On the other hand, a five-year-old girl, who was alone on Pablo Rodríguez street at 1500, in the General Bustos neighborhood, was rescued after a neighbor warned her. She was later transferred to the judicial headquarters, giving intervention to the Senaf, the Police reported.

