The Economist José Luis Magaña assured this Monday in the Platform program, that the country needs public policies in favor of the population, which are in accordance with the needs and that they are carried out in order to reduce the inequality gaps, but so that For a government to achieve the above, it is necessary to have resources and for companies to pay taxes.

He reaffirmed that governments need money to be able to execute public policies, and that in the case of El Salvador and the Latin American region, the money is not enough because taxes are being forgiven to companies.

“Why are we pardoning taxes to companies that come to pay low wages? If there are already enough studies that show that this is not an incentive. Given this, he announced that there is a study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) that proposes, after an investigation in 3 countries, that companies that pay taxes have higher profits in production and sales, than those that are forgiven taxes. .

On the other hand, he announced that, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, companies with the highest income have an effective income rate of 2.7%, that is, for every $100 they have in income, they only pay $2 in taxes.

On the other hand, companies with less income for every $100 they earn are paying between $8 to $12 in tax.

Magaña assured that governments have done very little to solve this problem, but that the current government has especially done less, since there have been announcements of tax reforms, but it has been to remove more taxes, an example is the announcement of Bitcoin City, which offers 0% dividends, income taxes, among others and that practically the only thing that companies would end up paying is VAT, which in the end they obtain from citizens.

Finally, Magaña pointed out that insufficient funds cause cuts in portfolios such as health, education, among others.

See the full statements: