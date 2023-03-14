At the Extraordinary Security Council, held in the municipality of Pailitas, authorities agreed to offer a reward of up to 50 million pesos for information that would allow the location of the murderers of Yeisson Jácome Jácome, 27, president of the Action Board Community of the Nueva Granada neighborhood, municipality of Pailitas, Cesar.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of the Departmental Government, reported that thanks to the installation of a Unified Command Post, the capture of one of those allegedly involved in the crime was achieved, however, three other members of the gang that led to the crime remain to be captured. this unfortunate fact that the people of Pailitas still mourn.

“The Prosecutor’s Office, the Army, the Police, the Pailitas Mayor’s Office and the Cesar Governor’s Office participated in the Extraordinary Security Council, these last two entities agreed to make a common bag to offer the reward. The Governor’s Office will contribute 35 million pesos and the Pailitas Mayor’s Office $15 million,” said the official.



On the other hand, he announced that other transcendental decisions were made that have to do with the increase in the foot of force by the Army in the rural area and a strategic action plan that will allow counteracting the criminal acts that are taking place in Pailitas and its surroundings. .

As will be remembered, Yeisson Jácome Jácome was shot to death on March 10, in an alleged kidnapping attempt, when he was going to the ‘El Capitán’ farm, owned by his father in the village of San José, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas.

The young man was traveling on a motorcycle with his friend Duván Andrés Guarín Madariaga, 24, being attacked by armed men who were driving a gray Chevrolet Corsa model.



The community leader died at the scene, while Guarín Madariaga was seriously injured and is fighting for his life at the San Andrés de Chiriguaná hospital.

For this case, Juan Carlos Carrascal Rueda was captured in flagrante delicto, who was driving the BLD738 Chevrolet Corsa license plate vehicle, which was identified by eyewitnesses to the fact that they saw the murderers escape in said car.

The community leader received a posthumous tribute in his homeland, where a crowd of people accompanied him to his final resting place.

Related