Home News Reward of up to $50 million for assassins of the leader in Pailitas
News

Reward of up to $50 million for assassins of the leader in Pailitas

by admin
Reward of up to $50 million for assassins of the leader in Pailitas

At the Extraordinary Security Council, held in the municipality of Pailitas, authorities agreed to offer a reward of up to 50 million pesos for information that would allow the location of the murderers of Yeisson Jácome Jácome, 27, president of the Action Board Community of the Nueva Granada neighborhood, municipality of Pailitas, Cesar.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of the Departmental Government, reported that thanks to the installation of a Unified Command Post, the capture of one of those allegedly involved in the crime was achieved, however, three other members of the gang that led to the crime remain to be captured. this unfortunate fact that the people of Pailitas still mourn.

“The Prosecutor’s Office, the Army, the Police, the Pailitas Mayor’s Office and the Cesar Governor’s Office participated in the Extraordinary Security Council, these last two entities agreed to make a common bag to offer the reward. The Governor’s Office will contribute 35 million pesos and the Pailitas Mayor’s Office $15 million,” said the official.

On the other hand, he announced that other transcendental decisions were made that have to do with the increase in the foot of force by the Army in the rural area and a strategic action plan that will allow counteracting the criminal acts that are taking place in Pailitas and its surroundings. .

As will be remembered, Yeisson Jácome Jácome was shot to death on March 10, in an alleged kidnapping attempt, when he was going to the ‘El Capitán’ farm, owned by his father in the village of San José, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas.

See also  Center-right federation, Salvini: "Let's see each other, the premises are good". Toti: “Single party? It's an ambitious project "

The young man was traveling on a motorcycle with his friend Duván Andrés Guarín Madariaga, 24, being attacked by armed men who were driving a gray Chevrolet Corsa model.

The community leader died at the scene, while Guarín Madariaga was seriously injured and is fighting for his life at the San Andrés de Chiriguaná hospital.

For this case, Juan Carlos Carrascal Rueda was captured in flagrante delicto, who was driving the BLD738 Chevrolet Corsa license plate vehicle, which was identified by eyewitnesses to the fact that they saw the murderers escape in said car.

The community leader received a posthumous tribute in his homeland, where a crowd of people accompanied him to his final resting place.

You may also like

Gymnast complaints: Salis, there is a clear border...

Kwang-Hyun Kim “Opportunities for juniors”… Declaration of national...

They advance in their process in basketball

Eating disorders: two innovative treatments from Turin –...

Juraj Petrovič: For the doctors’ strike? According to...

More than 140 neighborhoods will be affected by...

Museums at your fingertips, service in the Civic...

The cyclist stopped caffeine so that it would...

Sphinx with face of Emperor Claudius discovered

Let’s Design | furnishing solutions with Dekton® Pietra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy