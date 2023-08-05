Selection of Tandoor railway station under Amrit Bharat, virtual inauguration of works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, 39 stations of Telangana included.

Tandoor Railway Station selected under Amrit Bharat for renovation 24 crores Purpose

For renovation, development and construction works of railway stations, the Central Government under the “Amrit Bharat Station” program of the state of Telangana. 39 The railway stations have been chosen. These include the railway junction of Waqarabad district and the railway station of Tandoor. August 6 will conduct a virtual inauguration.

Central Govt. to carry out construction works for renovation and development of Tandoor Railway Station 24 Crore 40 Lakh Rs With this amount Tandoor railway station will be painted, modern arrangements for cleanliness, waiting hall with all modern facilities for passengers, Wi-Fi. Wi-fi# facility, modern public address system used for announcing train movements, executive lodge and construction of a park within the railway station premises, among other works will be carried out.

It should be noted that Tandoor railway station is located on the Hyderabad-Mumbai route. From there, many distant trains pass through Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Rajkot, Hubli, Tirupati, Purbandar, Visakhapatnam, Odisha, Bidar. Most of the trains stop at Tandoor railway station.

Also from Tandoor on the Karnataka border 100 Kilometers to Hyderabad and back from Hyderabad during Tandoor, especially in the morning and evening hours, thousands of passengers travel by different trains, including government and private employees, businessmen and students. Passengers and working professionals from different places travel to distant places from Tandoor railway station. Cement is also transported from five cement factories in Tandoor to different places of the country daily by means of many goods vehicles.

A few years ago, during the tenure of Union Minister and former Member of Parliament late Jaipal Reddy, Tandoor Railway Station was converted into Adarsh ​​Railway Station at a cost of more than four crore rupees.

On the other hand, according to available information, South Central Railway SCR#A sentence within the limits of 106 Elections have been implemented for the renovation and development of railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Programme. 39 Railway stations are included.And under the first phase 21 of yellow stations 894 Renovation and development works with expenditure of crores of rupees August 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the virtual inauguration.

Telangana State 39 The railway stations are Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Kachigowda, Begumpet, Malikpet, Yakutpura, Apugowda, Hi-Tech City, Hafeezpet, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Lingampally, Ghosa Nagar, Adalabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Waqarabad. , Tandoor, Warangal, Qazipet, Zaheerabad, Mehboob Nagar, Shad Nagar, Jatcharla,

Karimnagar, Gadwal Jogo Lamba, Karimnagar, Bhadrachalam Road, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mehboobabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Khammam, Maryalgowda, Nalgonda, Mancharial, Pedapalli, Ramagundam and Madhira are included.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that a few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the renovation of Secunderabad Railway Station. 715 crores Also being spent on Chiarapally Railway Station 221 Renovation is in progress at the cost of crores of rupees.

