Self-service donut employees threaten customer with gun

Three Dunkin Donuts Employees Arrested for Threatening Customer with Guns

In a shocking turn of events, three Dunkin Donuts employees were arrested for allegedly threatening a customer at the drive-thru with guns on Saturday, December 9 in northeast El Paso.

According to El Paso police, Elijah Richard G., Jesús D., and Luis Arturo D. were charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody. Police also recovered three guns during the arrest.

The incident took place at approximately 8:35 pm when a 41-year-old man and his girlfriend went through the drive-thru. The altercation reportedly began when the woman tried to order donuts and was met with rude behavior from the employee. When she asked to speak to the manager, the employee used explicit language and claimed to be the manager.

Things escalated when the customers reached the drive-thru window, as an employee came out the back of the store followed by two others, brandishing guns. One of the employees allegedly loaded a bullet, pointed the gun at the customer, and menacingly stated, “You’re going to die.”

The employees, identified as 17-year-old Jesus D., 20-year-old Luis Arturo D., and 19-year-old Elijah Richard G., were promptly arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Each of them was given a bail amount of $100,000.

This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief and has raised concerns about safety and security at local businesses. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the El Paso police.

