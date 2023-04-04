news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 04 APR – Not just science, on the contrary. The seventh edition of “Scienza e Comma” will be divided into six days of meetings, discussions, experiential events, shows, screenings, workshops and even tastings. It was presented today at the Antico Caffè San Marco. The Science and Media Festival organized by the Interdisciplinary Laboratory of SISSA, the International School for Advanced Studies, is scheduled from 4 to 9 May, under the artistic direction of the writer and scientist Paolo Giordano. Among the topics: democratization of knowledge, current global challenges and the impact of science on life.



The events are planned in various places and “cross different languages, media and cultural environments” said Nico Pitrelli, organizational and scientific manager “in the sign of the contamination that can fuel conversations around the world we live in and what we will inhabit in the future not even Too far”.



Paolo Giordano, recalling “the great turnout” of the past edition, underlined that Trieste has a wide cultural offer, but “the festival has managed to dig out its specificity and its recognisability”. He also underlined how it is an appointment “with an extremely high level of quality content”.



Along the list of initiatives: the talk on parenting in the third millennium, which will see Giordano conversing with the writer Antonella Lattanzi and Giuseppe Ricci, Director of the Obstetrics-Gynecological Clinic of the IRCCS Burlo Garofolo in Trieste.



It will then be with the journalist and filmmaker Francesca Mannocchi, deepening the themes of the book “White is the color of damage” (Einaudi). Among the other protagonists of the calendar of events are Sheila Jasanoff, Holberg Prize Board 2022, founder of the Program on science, technology and society at the Harvard Kennedy School, the Iranian naturalized US physicist Cumrun Vafa, Dirac medalist 2008, professor of mathematics and philosophy of nature at Harvard University, one of the leading experts in string theory.



The astrophysicist Hack will also be remembered with the documentary “Margherita. The voice of the stars”.



The event counts on the collaboration of Teatro Miela Bonawentura, TriesteBookFest, Antico Caffè and San Marco bookshop, Casa del Cinema, with the support of the Casali Foundation, the Pezcoller Foundation and the Fvg Region, with the partnership of Rai Fvg. (HANDLE).

