Home » SENAD CAPTURED A BRAZILIAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO CRIMINAL FACTIONS « CDE News
News

SENAD CAPTURED A BRAZILIAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO CRIMINAL FACTIONS « CDE News

by admin
SENAD CAPTURED A BRAZILIAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO CRIMINAL FACTIONS « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) Personnel from SENAD Regional Department No. 10, based in Bella Vista Norte, proceeded this Wednesday to capture a Brazilian citizen who would be linked to criminal organizations.

This is Matheus Coura Viera, who has an arrest warrant in Brazil and would be linked to the PCC according to indications detected by the interveners.

The procedure took place in a neighborhood road located in the area known as “Alpasa”, where the delegation carried out a control of people, vehicles and cargo.

In the place they detained three people who were driving a car with a Brazilian license plate. In their possession, a 40-millimeter caliber pistol, two chargers and 32 unpercussed cartridges were seized.

After collating data and documentation of the aforementioned persons, prosecutor Celso Morales ordered the release of the two individuals who accompanied Matheus Coura Viera. However, the latter was transferred to the SENAD Regional Base in Pedro Juan Caballero.

comment

comment

See also  Conegliano, the enologist Emanuele Da Dalto died of a heart attack at the age of 56

You may also like

Remodeling work begins on the Ana Mercedes Campos...

Increased seismicity in Nevado del Ruiz

Boost the high-quality development of the real economy...

Abruzzo Health: Marsilio, congratulations to councilor Verì –...

Hotel occupancy of 70% is projected in Cuenca...

Risaraldenses accumulate 50 medals in Intercollegiate Games

Trento Tar suspends the killing of Jj4 and...

Sebastián Palacios visited Riobamba

The balance of powers

China Severely Punishes Rape, Obscenity and Other Sexual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy