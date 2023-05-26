SENAD CAPTURED A BRAZILIAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO CRIMINAL FACTIONS « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) Personnel from SENAD Regional Department No. 10, based in Bella Vista Norte, proceeded this Wednesday to capture a Brazilian citizen who would be linked to criminal organizations.

This is Matheus Coura Viera, who has an arrest warrant in Brazil and would be linked to the PCC according to indications detected by the interveners.

The procedure took place in a neighborhood road located in the area known as “Alpasa”, where the delegation carried out a control of people, vehicles and cargo.

In the place they detained three people who were driving a car with a Brazilian license plate. In their possession, a 40-millimeter caliber pistol, two chargers and 32 unpercussed cartridges were seized.

After collating data and documentation of the aforementioned persons, prosecutor Celso Morales ordered the release of the two individuals who accompanied Matheus Coura Viera. However, the latter was transferred to the SENAD Regional Base in Pedro Juan Caballero.

