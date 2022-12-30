On the morning of December 30, Wu Ying, party secretary of the Provincial Red Cross Society, and cadres and workers of the government and directly affiliated units participated in the voluntary blood donation activity.

Red Net Moment News December 30th(Reporter Chen Yanbing) Recently, due to factors such as the new coronavirus and winter weather, blood stocks for clinical use in many places in Hunan are running out. In order to ensure the ability of blood supply, the Red Cross Society of Hunan Province actively launched publicity and issued a proposal for free blood donation to the people of the province. On the morning of December 30, the Provincial Red Cross Society organized a blood donation activity in the hospital.

After the Provincial Red Cross issued the “Proposal for Voluntary Blood Donation to the People of the Whole Province” on December 29, it quickly aroused positive responses from all walks of life, and the number of people participating in blood donation increased rapidly. At the event site, despite the cold weather, the scene was still hot. Wu Ying, party secretary of the Provincial Red Cross Society, came with the cadres and workers of the government and directly affiliated units, the cadres and workers of the Provincial Science and Technology Museum, the residents and friends of Tianhong Community, the members of the Voluntary Blood Donation Team, and the nearby post office. The staff also came… Under the leadership of the staff, the registration information, health consultation, blood test… The whole process was orderly and full of warmth.

Wu Ying, party secretary of the Provincial Red Cross Society, said that blood is the source of life, and blood donation is a relay of life. Promoting voluntary blood donation is an important duty of the Red Cross Society. In the next step, the Provincial Red Cross Society will continue to uphold the concept of “people first, life first”, and actively do a good job in the promotion and mobilization of blood donation. The Red Cross spirit of dedication and devotion has contributed more to ensuring the emergency blood needs of major hospitals in the province.

As a “double volunteer” for blood donation and hematopoietic stem cell donation, Chu Weifang, director of the Office of the Provincial Science and Technology Museum, introduced that as a party member and science popularization volunteer, he is obliged to participate in blood donation activities, and plans to further strengthen publicity and call on more comrades Participate in voluntary blood donation activities.

Love protects life, blood warms the cold winter. While carrying out blood donation activities, the medical staff also explained the knowledge and precautions about blood donation from time to time, letting everyone know that an appropriate amount of blood donation is harmless to the body, and further understanding of blood donation has increased everyone’s enthusiasm. The staff of the Provincial Red Cross Society also prepared heartwarming gifts for every blood donor.