As of the third quarter of 2022 they result 14,708 startups registered, the highest number ever. One out of four is based in Lombardy, 11,214 (76.2%, 3 out of 4) are active in business services (in particular: software production and IT consultancy, 39.6%, research and development, 14.2% , intelligence service activities, 8.6%). There are also 2,600 under 35s and 2,000 women. This is what emerges from the updated data of the quarterly monitoring dedicated to demographic trends and the economic performance of innovative startups.

The data, as at 30 September 2022, is the result of the collaboration between MIMIT (General Directorate for Industrial Policy, Innovation and SMEs), InfoCamere, Unioncamere and Mediocredito Centrale. According to the numbers provided by the Mediocredito Centrale report on the Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises, the operations authorized towards innovative startups and effectively translated into the granting of a loan were 14,043, for almost 2.4 billion euros financed and 1.9 billion euros guaranteed.

Because it’s important. The report also shows an increase in the average value of production of innovative startups, equal to approximately 211 thousand euros (47 thousand euros more than in the second quarter). The average assets also increased, amounting to just over 408 thousand euros, approximately +20 thousand euros, compared to the previous survey. Lastly, total production amounted to 2,068,143,474 euros, a figure almost 700 million euros higher than that recorded at the end of the previous quarter (1,371,271,643 euros).

Dove. Lombardy, Lazio and Campania are confirmed as the top three Italian regions by number of innovative startups.

Investors’ club, transactions for 13 million in 2022 (+30%)

Investor Club ended 2022 with 13 million euros invested in support of 23 innovative companies, equal to a 30% growth compared to 2021.

Where did he invest. Eleven new venture capital investments, including: Zaphiro, a Swiss cleantech active in the smart grid sector, FlexiWan, an Israeli tech company active in the SD-WAN market, Movenzia.com, a digital company that proposes new and innovative ownership models in the mobility sector, Roomless, proptech which has developed a medium-term rental platform, Avida Global, an international scaleup active in the medicinal cannabis market, WeGlad, a vertical social impact startup on diversity & inclusion issues for people with motor disabilities, and Nebuly, AI open-source company that develops a platform for optimizing the performance of artificial intelligence systems.

The 51 Italian startups at CES in Las Vegas

Italy will present itself with 51 startups at the international exhibition on innovations, CES, in Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2023. Our country will be one of only 20 with its own pavilion and, with the motto “A Taste of Italian Innovation”, will present his ideas to potential customers and foreign investors.

What are they doing. Among the projects, soccer shin guards with sensors that detect the wearer’s plays, a wearable air purifier, an authentication system for unlocking any device, which is activated with brain waves. In general, artificial intelligence is the protagonist of the systems developed, with the most diverse uses: from energy saving to cybersecurity. Among the companies also Aindo, Contents, Filo, Flywallet and Kippy.

Where they come from. The 51 start-ups present come from different parts of the country, including 9 from the delegations of the Marche Region, 10 from the Sardegna Ricerca delegation, others from Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria and Lazio.

Equity crowdfunding

This week the startup Weart raised 817 thousand euros on Backtowork. The company develops wearable interfaces that expand the range of virtual experiences by adding the sense of touch. The proptech Quantum 1 raised 319 thousand euros on Crowdfundme.

The notice

The selection of startups promoted by is open until 16 January Takeoff Accelerator, a program of the National Accelerator Network of Cdp vc dedicated to projects that develop solutions and services in the aerospace and advanced hardware sectors. HERE to apply.

What’s going on in Europe

Ecommerce. Razor, a Berlin-based ecommerce aggregator, has closed a $70 million round led by US private equity fund L Catterton.

Not to lose the thread. Last week’s news HERE