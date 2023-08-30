“Fear of cyber war has played into Russia’s hands”

Computers are not made to kill people. That’s why cyber attacks didn’t play a decisive role in the war, says an ETH researcher. But they have one big advantage: the uncertainty.

Mobile electronic equipment instead of cyber attacks: Russia is very successful in using jammers to disrupt the enemy’s communications or radar systems.

Russian Defense Ministry

The war in Ukraine is also being waged in cyberspace. But which targets the attackers are targeting and what damage they cause often remains nebulous. Russia is a major power in cyberspace. But the impact of its cyber attacks on critical infrastructures seems limited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

