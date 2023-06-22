SENAD DESTROYS DRUG PROCESSING CAMPS « cde News

AMAMBAY (Special envoy) In the Colonia Capitán Raúl Ocampos Rojas, the operational force destroyed at least 15 tons of marijuana.

Agents from the National Anti-drug Secretariat (Senad) destroyed at least 15 tons of marijuana in six drug camps located in the Cerro Corá area, in the department of Amambay.

While other impact operations are being carried out in the department of Canindeyú, the Senad’s Strategic Intelligence Directorate is working on the same mission of annulling the operation of drug camps and the eradication of illicit crops. This is how in the area of ​​Colonia Capitán Raúl Ocampos Rojas, the operational force destroyed at least 15 tons of marijuana.

The progress of the procedure managed to locate 6 previously mapped drug camps through the follow-ups carried out. These structures were destroyed.

There were three hectares eradicated, these equivalent to about 15 tons of the drug, reported the Anti-drug portfolio.

The operation, which started from a parallel base to the work carried out in other departments, was supervised by prosecutor Celso Morales. Although geographically separated, large and small scale procedures offer comprehensive results against border drug trafficking.

