They are looking for a woman who has been missing for six days in Bariloche

The Río Negro Police requested collaboration to find the whereabouts of Graciela de las Nieves Oyarzo, 45, who was last seen on Friday, June 16 in the afternoon.

The complaint was filed by relatives of the woman this Thursday, six days after she was last seen, according to the provincial force.

The woman who is wanted has a stocky build, black hair, short curly hair, 1.55 tall, brown eyes, brunette complexion.

He has tattoos on his back, right arm and on the fingers of his right hand.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white jacket, gray leggings, light gray sneakers, and a visor hat. She was carrying a multicolored backpack, according to police reports.

For any information, call 911 or call the 28 Bariloche Police Station, 0294-4424522





