Senator Ledesma recognizes the hard defeat of the opposition and regrets the lack of unity of some political sectors

The current Senator from Sampedrano and elected again for the next one, José Ledesma, carried out through National Radio an evaluation of the general elections last Sunday in our country, where the electoral day in the north zone took place without any inconvenience.

In addition, the legislator analyzed the defeat of the opposition against the Colorado candidate Peña, who won by a wide advantage. In this regard, he recognized that the openness spirit and the lack of dialogue capacity of the presidential candidates were decisive after dividing the opposition.


